Dea-John Reid: Man and boy in court over stab murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man have appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in a street.
Dea-John Reid, 14, was killed in College Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday evening.
George Khan, of Newstead Road in the city, and the boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody by Birmingham magistrates.
The defendants are next due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.
A second man, 35-year-old Michael Shields of Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, is also charged with Dea-John's murder.
He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance on 5 August.
Dea-John, who was a year nine pupil at Harborne Academy, was confirmed dead at the scene after the attack at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
West Midlands Police continue to appeal for witnesses as its investigation into the circumstances around Dea-John's death continues.
Detectives are searching for a dark blue VW Golf, with the registration number TN07 GBR that they believe was used during the attack.
Paying tribute near the scene of her son's death on Thursday, Joan Morris broke down in tears and said Dea-John had "so much potential... every day I tell him I'm proud of him."
A provisional trial date has been set for February.
