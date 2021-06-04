Drug dealers caught after undertaking police on M6 hard shoulder
Drug dealers were caught with cocaine with a street value of £500,000 after undertaking a police patrol car as they sped along a motorway hard shoulder.
The two dealers used the hard shoulder to avoid queuing on the M6 near junction seven in the West Midlands.
But they sped past a patrol car and then drove away at 100mph when police asked them to stop.
Simon Pagett, 39, and Dean Stone, 40, both from Walsall, later admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply.
Pagett, from Dartford Road, also admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for seven years.
Stone, from Burgh Way, was jailed for six years.
Dashcam footage shows Simon Pagett undertaking on the M6 on 5 November last year and an officer exclaiming "Really?" in disbelief.
He appears as if he is going to stop but then drives off, goes through red lights, hits a central reservation and does a lap of a Toby Carvery car-park as he tries to escape.
Stone is then seen to jump from the car with a rucksack, which was later found in bushes containing the drugs, and was arrested as he tried to get in a taxi.
Pagett was arrested after pulling over a short time later.
They were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on 27 May.
Det Con Mandy Dorrington, said: "Pagett and Stone clearly thought they were above the law and far too important to waste time in a traffic queue - but unfortunately for them they undertook one of our patrol cars."
