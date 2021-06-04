Darren Round: Murder arrest after body pulled from Birmingham canal
A man will be questioned on suspicion of murder after a body was pulled from a canal more than a year ago.
Darren Round, 48, had suffered facial injuries before he entered the water, a post-mortem examination revealed.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested over the death of Mr Round, who was found in the Birmingham Canal, Kings Norton, in February 2020.
Police urge anyone with information to come forward and Crimestoppers has put up a £10,000 reward for information.
The money will be paid out if the information leads to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Det Insp Michelle Allen, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This is an awful crime that saw Darren receive significant injuries and I continue to urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.
"We remain committed to finding out exactly what happened to him that night and will leave no stone unturned in getting answers for his family."
