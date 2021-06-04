Delivery driver struck by his van as thieves drive off in Wolverhampton
- Published
A delivery driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by his own van as he tried to stop thieves from driving it away.
The 28-year-old had been making a delivery in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton, during Friday afternoon when he saw his van being stolen.
He was struck when he tried to stop it being driven away and the driver made off with the vehicle.
The delivery driver is being treated in hospital. The van has since been found.
The air ambulance was sent to assist and the delivery driver has been taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Police are appealing for information to find the thief.
The van will be forensically examined, the force added.
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene following reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on the road in the Bradmore area of the city.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk