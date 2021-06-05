Dea-John Reid: Teens arrested over boy's stab death
- Published
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after another teenage boy was stabbed to death.
Dea-John Reid, 14, was killed in College Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday evening.
A 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr were detained on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
Three people have already been charged with murder including a 14-year-old boy.
George Khan, 38, from Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody by magistrates in the city on Friday.
The defendants are next due to appear at crown court on Tuesday.
Michael Shields, 35, of Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance on 5 August.
Dea-John, who was a year nine pupil at Harborne Academy, died at the scene after the attack at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk