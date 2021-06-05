Man bailed over body pulled from Birmingham canal
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was pulled from a canal more than a year ago has been bailed.
Darren Round, 48, was found in the Birmingham canal in Kings Norton on 15 February 2020.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered significant facial injuries before he entered the water, West Midlands Police said.
A 28-year-man who was arrested on Friday has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The force said it was continuing to ask anyone with information about Mr Round's death to come forward.
