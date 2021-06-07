Dea-John Reid: Hundreds attend Birmingham vigil for stabbed boy
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
The gathering took place where Dea-John Reid died in College Road, Kingstanding, on Monday, 31 May.
A boy, 14, from Wolverhampton and another aged 16, from Great Barr, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with his murder.
Five people have now been charged with murdering Dea-John, who died from a stab wound to his chest.
Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo led the vigil in support of Dea-John's family including his mother, Joan Morris.
"The outpouring of love and unity in support of Joan and the rest of the family was absolutely immense, many people were in tears," he said.
Birmingham Erdington MP Jack Dromey was also at the vigil and said the community showed solidarity with the family.
"Joan is a remarkable woman, she appealed for the people of Kingstanding and Birmingham to come together and that is precisely what happened last night," he added.
The two boys who appeared at court on Monday were remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old also faces a separate charge of possession of an offensive weapon.
George Khan, 38, of Newstead Road in the city, and 35-year-old Michael Shields of Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, have been charged with murder and remanded in custody.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has also appeared in court charged with murder and remanded in custody.
Dea-John, who was a year nine pupil at Harborne Academy, was confirmed dead at the scene after the attack at about 19:30 BST.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said officers still wanted to hear from anyone with information.
