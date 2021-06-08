Arrests after family racially abused in Wolverhampton park
- Published
Two boys have been arrested after a video was shared online showing a family being racially abused.
Police received reports of the attack at Wolverhampton's West Park on Saturday evening.
Footage shared on social media shows teens shouting highly offensive terms at the family and threatening violence.
Two boys from the city, aged 15 and 17, were arrested at 21:30 BST on Monday on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.
West Midlands Police said it recognised the incident had caused concern within the community and offered reassurance it was taking the reports "extremely seriously".
Detectives said no-one else was being sought in connection with the abuse but urged witnesses to get in touch while investigations continue.
The boys remain in police custody and will be questioned in due course, the force said.
Officers said they were aware of the video on social media, which also shows the family being pushed, and asked users not to share it to avoid further distress to the victims.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk