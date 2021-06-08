BBC News

Appeal after dog found 'scalped' in Walsall park

Published
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionThe dog was found seriously injured off Broad Lane in Walsall in May

A Jack Russell terrier was found in a park with part of her scalp and ear missing, the RSPCA said.

The animal charity is appealing for information after the dog was found in a serious condition off Broad Lane in Walsall on 24 May.

The dog, who was not micro-chipped, has since died from her injuries.

Vets believe the injuries were caused by a "significantly larger" dog. The RSCPA appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

