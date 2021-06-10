Birmingham female bricklayer wants to be a role model for her son
The only woman on a bricklaying course said she wanted to be a role model for her son.
Ruksaar Altaf began learning her new skill after losing her job as an office manager due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 26-year-old from Birmingham said she encountered surprise from some outside the course at her choice but said the college was "very supportive".
She said she was very much "out of her comfort zone".
Ms Altaf, from Longbridge, is taking a 12-week OCN level 2 course in bricklaying with BCTG, a West Midlands-based training organisation.
She said the work was mostly practical, and she had worked on building walls and a chimney.
'We can excel'
"You're doing something, you're on the go and once you get interested in it, you want that wall to come out perfect," she said.
"Being the only female [on the course] you get very competitive with all the males, I want mine to be the best.
"Everyone has actually been very helpful and I feel like one of the boys.
"There aren't many females in the construction industry and I know we can excel so I thought let's give it a try."
She is taking on the training alongside a beauty course, which she said she wanted to be a side-business to her main career in construction.
"There are so many women into beauty and I am not a typical girly-girl. This is more for me, something more manual, it is something I have really wanted to do," she said.
The GMB union said that in 2019, just before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 12.5% of construction industry workers were women - 301,624 out of a total workforce of 2,405,138.
That number had risen slowly, with 10.4% of the workforce being women in 2009, but the union said without intervention if would take nearly 200 years to achieve gender-parity in the industry at that rate.
Ms Altaf learnt about the bricklaying course from her support worker at Birmingham Children's Trust after being brought up in a children's home.
"Coming from that environment... you grow up with a negativity towards you - you are always a statistic, but since I became a mum... I do what I want, it doesn't bother me. I enjoyed the support I used to get, and I am still working with my advisor," she said.
Ms Altaf says she hopes to qualify in August when she then plans to go on a level 3 course followed by a BTEC construction management course.
"I just want to be the best role model to my child, that's my main thing," she said.
"I want to show him if you work towards things you can get whatever you want."
