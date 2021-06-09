Driver hit 150mph on motorway and went through red light at 100mph
A motorist drove at more than 150mph on a motorway and then sped through a red light at over 100mph.
Nathan Batha's black Audi was spotted speeding through Junction 17 of the M6 northbound in Sandbach, Cheshire, during the early hours of 13 December.
A police pursuit was stopped for safety reasons as the car undertook other vehicles and the Audi was later seen in Warrington travelling at 105mph.
Batha, 19, of Rugeley, Staffordshire, has been jailed for 12 months.
Cheshire Constabulary said the pursuit was halted when the Audi overtook and undertook other vehicles at excessive speed.
The Audi was later followed by an unmarked car and Batha was seen travelling along the A57 Manchester Road in Warrington at more than 100mph.
Police said he went through a red traffic light at over 100mph on a road with a 40mph speed limit.
A stinger device was used, puncturing one of his tyres, but he failed to stop and he was eventually halted and arrested after going around a roundabout the wrong way .
After he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court, PC Chris Jones, who led the investigation said: "Batha put his life and the lives of other road users at risk."
Batha, of Watkiss Drive, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He will spend his sentence in a Young Offenders Institution.
