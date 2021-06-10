Brierley Hill: Pair shot in Range Rover over debt, court hears
Two men were shot dead in a Range Rover at close range by a man who allegedly owed them £200,000, a court heard.
Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were found in the vehicle at a car park at the Albion Works off Moor Street, Brierley Hill, on 30 September.
Prosecutors told a jury at Birmingham Crown Court they were shot by Jonathan Houseman, as he was the only other man in the car.
Mr Houseman, 32, and Richard Avery, 33, both deny murder.
The jury heard Mr McIntosh, who was driving the Range Rover, was shot four times and Mr Henry, in the front passenger seat, was shot twice.
Mr Houseman was seen on CCTV getting out of the vehicle after the killings, moving a car he used to leave the scene and covering his face from a security camera, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said.
Afterwards, jurors were told he washed himself and handed his clothes to Mr Avery for disposal.
They also heard a forensic examination of two bullet casings found in the car showed a partial DNA profile belonging to Mr Avery.
Mr Burrows said Mr Houseman, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, had previous dealings with the two victims but had not paid them for work clearing waste and at one point owed them about £200,000.
He told the court the two victims became "increasingly frustrated" when he failed to make payments.
Mr Avery, of no fixed address, also denies a separate charge of perverting the course of justice.
His partner, Francesca Scott, is also on trial and denies perverting the course of justice after allegedly disposing of clothing or other items between 30 September and 2 October.
Jurors also heard the 33-year-old, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, bought a phone and disposable Sim card and gave it to her partner to contact Mr Houseman after the shooting.
The trial continues.
