Wednesbury: Man charged with murder of Abdi Mohammed
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the neck in a West Midlands street.
Abdi Mohamed, 26, was found on Upper High Street in Wednesbury, Sandwell, on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but died soon after arriving.
Moses Smith, 38, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, has been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
West Midlands Police said Mr Mohamed's family were "devastated".
Officers said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death and called for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.