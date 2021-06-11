Dudley murder-accused told 'you won't get away with this'
The girlfriend of a man shot dead told his alleged murderer he "wouldn't get away with this" the day after his death, a jury has heard.
Business partners Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were found dead in a Range Rover at a car park in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.
Mr Henry's partner told Birmingham Crown Court he had had problems with defendant Jonathan Houseman.
Mr Houseman, 32, and co-accused Richard Avery, 33, both deny murder.
At the start of their trial on Thursday, jurors heard the victims had become "increasingly frustrated" with Mr Houseman, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, over a £200,000 debt he owed.
On Friday, it was revealed Mr Henry's partner Denni Ullah, who was four months pregnant at the time of the shootings at the Albion Works, off Moor Street, sent a text to Mr Houseman saying: "I swear on everything you will not get away with this, I promise you."
Asked why she sent the message within minutes of finding out her partner was dead, she said Mr Henry "never had problems with anyone else".
She told jurors she had known Mr Houseman had owed the victims money relating to their waste company and she had heard her partner telling Mr McIntosh the defendant was "taking the Mickey with the payments".
Mr McIntosh's fiancée Tanya Hassan also gave evidence and said Mr Houseman had visited their home in the days before the shootings.
Mr McIntosh, who was driving the Range Rover, was shot four times and Mr Henry, in the front passenger seat, was shot twice in the attack.
Prosecutors say Mr Houseman was seen on CCTV getting out of the vehicle after the killings, but it is understood his defence will argue it was somebody else.
The prosecution argue Mr Avery, of no fixed address, was part of the "planning and preparation" for the killings.
As well as murder, he also denies perverting the course of justice.
His partner Francesca Scott is also on trial and denies perverting the course of justice, after allegedly disposing of clothing or other items between 30 September and 2 October.
The trial continues.
