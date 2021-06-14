Birmingham fight death: Murder inquiry launched
- Published
Officers have begun a murder inquiry after a man died in hospital following a fight in Birmingham.
The man was believed to have been chased and attacked following an argument between two groups in Central Avenue, Longbridge, on Sunday evening.
"The 33-year-old was taken to hospital but his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead this morning," police said.
Police have appealed for anyone who was involved to contact them.
Det Insp Wes Martin, of West Midlands Police, said: "We understand the man was with a couple of friends nearby when an argument started with a larger group of males.
"It appears to have escalated into a physical confrontation and led to the victim being chased into Central Avenue where he was attacked."
Officers have spoken to some witnesses and seized CCTV but Det Insp Martin encouraged people involved in the fight to "come forward at this early stage and explain what happened themselves".
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the precise cause of the man's death.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk