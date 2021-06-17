Birmingham boy's school playground death was accident
A 10-year-old boy who died after fracturing his skull while playing football should have been sent to hospital sooner, an inquest has heard.
But Birmingham coroner Louise Hunt said that might not have saved Yasir Hussain, from Ward End in Birmingham.
He died in hospital five days after he was injured at Leigh Primary School on 12 November.
The inquest concluded his death was an accident.
School staff told the hearing the year five pupil had been playing with friends in his lunch break when he fell and other children said he hit his head either on the ground or a wall.
Staff called 999 and a West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) review concluded he had correctly been assessed as a category three case, meaning an ambulance should arrive within 120 minutes.
About an hour later, the school called again to ask where the ambulance was and for further advice, having seen his condition appear to improve.
Collapsed on sofa
Jason Wiles, the paramedic leading the review, told the inquest that if the notes from the first call had been referred to at this stage, "red flags" would have been raised.
And he said the call handler should have told them to wait for the ambulance to arrive or to take him in to hospital themselves.
Instead, he was allowed to go home with his mother and later that evening an ambulance had to be called when he collapsed on the sofa at his grandmother's house.
Dr Will Tremlett, a paediatrician at the Birmingham Children's Hospital, said tests found a large bleed between skull and brain and despite surgery, he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and the decision was made on 17 November to turn off his life support.
But he said: "I don't think its clear what the outcome would have been if he'd been brought in sooner".
He explained it was impossible to predict if he would have been sent for a CT scan sooner, because the relevant symptoms might not have presented themselves until later.
The WMAS review found a follow-up welfare call to check on his condition didn't take place because of demand on the system and number of available paramedics, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In delivering her verdict, Mrs Hunt said she noted the findings of both the WMAS review, but based on the evidence from Dr Tremlett, she concluded an earlier admission to hospital might have made no difference to the outcome.
