Two deny murder charges over Tipton park attack

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionAnthony Bird suffered a broken neck and fractured eye socket

Two men have denied murder after a man was attacked and had his neck broken in a park.

Anthony Bird died three weeks after the incident in Victoria Park, Tipton, on 26 July.

The 50-year-old had suffered several serious injuries including a fractured eye socket.

Steven Bennett, 39, from Bevan Road, and Suni Singh Gill, 34, from Shore Road, each denied a charge of murder and were remanded into custody.

A date will be set in the future for their trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

