Mum's 'glimmer of hope' over Wolverhampton e-scooter crash
A mother said she had a "glimmer of hope" her son would wake up again after his e-scooter was involved in a crash with a car.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock is in a coma in a critical condition in hospital after the collision in Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Celine Fraser-Pinnock said paramedics happened to be passing and came to his aid.
She said if they had not been so close he would have "died on the spot".
Mr Pinnock, 20, suffered severe injuries in the crash with a VW Golf on Prestwood Road.
Speaking to BBC Radio WM, his mother said they included a bleed on the brain, punctured lungs, severed arteries and broken bones.
He has been put in a coma and Mrs Fraser-Pinnock said medical staff discussed turning off his life support but she had resisted.
She said his family felt he had at times responded to their presence, showing tears on his face, and he needed time to recuperate.
"I have a glimmer of hope that he will [wake up] and we have all the prayers, I am praying for hope against hope there is a miracle," Mrs Fraser-Pinnock said.
West Midlands Police said a woman, 19, thought to be a passenger on the e-scooter was in a stable condition in hospital.
The force said it was studying CCTV footage and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Mrs Fraser-Pinnock urged people to contact the police "because it may happen to someone who belongs to you as well".
