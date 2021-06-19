Hunt for man after four injured in Stourbridge pub attack
Police are hunting for a man after a car was driven into a pub and shots were fired from a BB gun, leaving four people injured.
The driver is understood to have got out of his Volvo at the Gigmill pub in Norton, Stourbridge, and shot a man in his leg at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
He then drove towards a group, leaving the same man and a woman with serious leg injuries, police said.
Two other women were also hurt during the "targeted" attack.
The driver fled the scene after the attack and police said "extensive inquires" were taking place to find him.
The man and woman who suffered leg injuries, both aged in their 20s, are being treated in hospital where their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
The other two women are also in hospital but their injuries are less serious, police said.
Det Sgt Paul Jeffs from West Midlands Police said: "This is a serious incident involving both a firearm and a vehicle and four people have been injured.
"We believe that this was a targeted attack and quick-time investigations are being carried out to establish the whereabouts of the driver of the Volvo."
The scene has been sealed off and the Volvo seized for forensic examination.
He appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the time of the incident to contact the force.
Neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area to reassure residents and house-to-house inquires are also under way.