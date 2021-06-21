Covid-19: Low vaccine take-up areas targeted in Birmingham
Fifteen parts of Birmingham are being targeted in an effort to drive up low Covid vaccination rates.
More than 80% of the UK adult population has received a first jab but for Birmingham it is 59.3%, according to latest government figures.
The city's director of public health, Dr Justin Varney, said some people still had questions over the vaccines or had struggled to get appointments.
More walk-in appointments at vaccination sites are being planned.
Rates of coronavirus have risen in Birmingham, driven by the Delta variant of the virus.
The city had 124.8 cases per 100,000 people for the week up to 17 June, compared to 86.3 for the week before.
As well as more walk-in capacity at vaccination centres, Birmingham City Council said there will be surge vaccination in some areas, doorstep lateral flow tests and PCR testing offered to schools and universities.
The over-50s are also being targeted as the council said they are extremely vulnerable to the Delta variant and 61,000 in Birmingham have yet to have a first jab.
Dr Varney said while some people steadfastly refused to have a vaccine and others have questions over the AstraZeneca vaccine, another group of residents has struggled to book appointments or find a vaccine hub local to them.
"That is why we are doing all these walk-up sessions to really increase access across the city over the next couple of weeks and drive up vaccination," he said.
The 15 areas where efforts are being concentrated are: Alum Rock; Lozells; Bordesley & Highgate; Heartlands; Bordesley Green; Sparkhill; Birchfield; Small Heath; Ward End; Newtown; Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East; Aston; Nechells; Holyhead; Balsall Heath West.
