Ex-West Brom keeper Alan Miller's family thanks fans
The family of the former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alan Miller has thanked fans for giving them "great strength" following his death.
The 51-year-old passed away suddenly on 3 June due to a heart attack.
In a message the family thanked supporters for the love and support shown to him from Baggies and Birmingham City fans.
Miller spent time on loan with Birmingham during a 15-year career from 1988 to 2003.
West Brom said the club were "desperately saddened" to hear of Miller's passing.
A statement from the family said he had "absolutely loved" his time at The Hawthorns, as well as experiencing a "special connection with the Albion fans".
"The famous 1-0 win over Wolves and 'boing, boing' t-shirt celebrations at the Birmingham Road End were something that he often reflected on as he knew it meant so much to supporters and it really was a fantastic time for him," they said.
"As a family we were always grateful to everyone at the club, who became like family to Alan and so many in the area for making him feel so welcome during that time."
Miller represented clubs on a host of loan deals throughout his career and helped Middlesbrough win the old First Division to claim promotion to the Premier League in 1995.
He also played for Arsenal and after spending three years at West Brom from 1997-2000, he joined Blackburn Rovers and formed part of the squad that won the League Cup in 2002.
The family went on to say while it had been a difficult time, they thanked everyone who had contacted them, or spoken "so positively" about Alan.
A small funeral is set to take place on 25 June.
