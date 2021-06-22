Fatally injured e-scooter rider Shakur Pinnock 'lived life to the fullest'
A man who died following an e-scooter crash "lived live to the fullest," his family said.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, suffered a serious head injury and was in a coma after the crash in Wolverhampton on 12 June. He died on Friday.
His girlfriend Chante Hoosang, 19, who was a passenger on the e-scooter, remains in hospital. His family described her as Shakur's first love.
The driver involved in the crash is helping the investigation, police said.
Celine Fraser-Pinnock said her son was calm, loving [and] friendly.
He and Miss Hoosang, who was seriously hurt in the crash, are each other's first love, she said.
"Just imagine how she's feeling," she added.
"And it is not easy because even now she's saying 'Shakur is my best friend,' I mean who does she talk to?"
Police have renewed their appeal for information, calling for anyone who witnessed the incident on Preswood Road, or had dashcam footage around the time of the collision, to come forward.
Ms Fraser-Pinnock added: "Coming from a parent - a mother - I'd love anyone who's got any information about the incident to come forward. "
An online fundraising page has been set up to support the families, which has raised over £3,800.
On the page, it said Ms Hoosang's phone was badly damaged in the crash and she is hoping it can be can be repaired as it "contains so many precious memories of her and Shak's years together".
