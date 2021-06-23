Naasir Francis: Pair convicted of 'shoot out' killing
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of killing a man in a "shoot out" between rival groups.
Naasir Francis, 22, died after being shot several times at close range in Birmingham on 26 August last year.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Teeko Le, 17, was convicted of murder and attempted murder, while Darnell Donovan-Harris, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Both are due to be sentenced on 29 July.
West Midlands Police said the attack started when Le and Donovan-Harris were spotted outside shops on Lozells Road by Lawrence Morgan and Mr Francis.
The two groups exchanged shots at about 12:30 BST, police said, and Mr Francis was hit.
Morgan then drove off, leaving his friend in the street, they added. Passers-by tried to help him, but he later died in hospital.
Morgan, 25, of Crompton Close, Birmingham, who pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, was jailed for five years on Wednesday.
He was however cleared of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Le, from Addlestone, in Surrey was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Donovan-Harris, of Westminster Crescent, in Handsworth, was also convicted of possession of a firearm, but cleared of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "Teeko Le and Morgan chose to carry a gun and open fire in broad daylight knowing any one of them could be instantly killed. And sadly that's what happened to Naasir.
"Naasir's death is such a waste of life, not only Naasir's life but also the lives of two young men and a teenager."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk