Arrest after car hits four outside Stourbridge pub

image captionFour people were injured in the incident at about 22:30 BST on 18 June

A man has been arrested after four people were injured when they were hit by a car on a pub patio.

One man is also believed to have been shot in the leg with a BB gun in the incident outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge.

It happened shortly after the end of the England match on 18 June.

Officers said a 24-year-old from Stourbridge had handed himself in and was being questioned on suspicion of wounding and a firearm offence.

West Midlands Police said a man and three women were taken to hospital after the incident.

Two of the victims suffered fractured legs, in what the force said was believed to be a "targeted attack".

All four people have since been discharged from hospital.

