Arrest after car hits four outside Stourbridge pub
A man has been arrested after four people were injured when they were hit by a car on a pub patio.
One man is also believed to have been shot in the leg with a BB gun in the incident outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge.
It happened shortly after the end of the England match on 18 June.
Officers said a 24-year-old from Stourbridge had handed himself in and was being questioned on suspicion of wounding and a firearm offence.
West Midlands Police said a man and three women were taken to hospital after the incident.
Two of the victims suffered fractured legs, in what the force said was believed to be a "targeted attack".
All four people have since been discharged from hospital.
