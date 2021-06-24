Man dies and four hurt in Pelsall hit-and-run crash
A man has died in a hit-and-run crash which left four others injured.
The 21-year-old was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta which crashed with a VW Golf on Norton Road, Pelsall, West Midlands, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police said.
The driver of the Fiesta, which had been reported as stolen, made off from the scene and officers are trying to trace him.
Four others involved in the crash were taken to hospital.
One of them, another passenger in the Fiesta, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Sgt Julie Lyman said: "We are trying to piece together the circumstances in which this young man has lost his life and I would ask anyone with information to contact us.
"I would also ask the driver of the Fiesta to do the right thing and hand himself in so that we can hear from him how this crash happened."
