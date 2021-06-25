Amaan Momand death: Pair killed man for crossing road in front of car
- Published
Two men have been jailed for killing a husband who crossed a road in front of their car with his wife.
Amaan Momand and his wife walked across Alcester Road South, Birmingham, in September 2019 when a car had to brake.
Jamie Taylor and Taylor Pountney were in the vehicle and police said they shouted racist abuse at the couple before attacking Mr Momand.
He was knocked off the pavement with a punch, kicked against a car and died in hospital three days later.
A post mortem examination found the 23-year-old died from a head injury in the attack in Maypole.
Taylor and Pountney had fled in their red Peugeot but detectives used CCTV to track the vehicle down.
They said Taylor handed himself in on the evening of the attack and officers traced Pountney to an address in Birmingham.
Taylor, 23, of Tidworth Croft, King Heath, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but Pountney denied the same charge.
The 18-year-old, of no fixed abode, was convicted after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Taylor was jailed for four years on 16 June and Pountney sent to a young offenders institution for three years.
Det Insp Michelle Allen described it as a "senseless" attack over a "trivial" matter which could have been avoided.
"My sincere condolences remain with Mr Momand's family who are still coming to terms with their loss," she added.
