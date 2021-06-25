Domestic violence: Abuse 'became a normal part of life'
A domestic abuse victim said her former partner dragged her around by her hair and threw tins at her.
The woman said the violence "became a normal part of life".
She was helped by an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor, who she said made her believe she "could have a better future".
It comes as the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) pledged to double the number of domestic abuse specialists in the region.
The woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, suffered 11 years of physical and mental abuse and has legal protection against her abuser.
"He would hit me, throw tins of food at me, smash the house up," she said.
"He got so angry he would threaten to throw a hot chip pan of oil over me, he dragged me round by the hair.
"I stayed for the kids but it has a huge impact."
Alex Eccles, the advisor who supported her, said they can help victims through the justice or social care systems.
"When you see a positive outcome and they call and text you and say how happy they are now, it does kind of make you really happy that you're doing the job you are," she said.
Simon Foster, who was elected as PCC in May, said domestic abuse has risen from 41,532 reported cases in 2019/20 to 57,653 in 2020/21.
The increase is thought to have been, in part, driven by lockdown.
Mr Foster said he will increase the number of advocates from 31 to 64, at a cost of £1.4m, secured after an application to the Ministry of Justice.
He said the money is "well invested" because of the "catastrophic" life changing impacts domestic violence can have on victims.
