Arrest after woman beaten outside Birmingham McDonald's
Officers have arrested a man after a video was circulated on social media which appeared to show a woman being beaten outside a McDonald's restaurant.
The clip, viewed more than 65,000 times, shows the woman throwing a drink at a security guard outside the Birmingham branch, before he grabs an object and chases her.
He then appears to push her to the ground before hitting and kicking her.
McDonald's said it was co-operating with police inquiries.
The West Midlands force said it was aware of a video showing disorder outside the city centre store at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
A 47-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for McDonald's said: "This incident is subject to an ongoing police investigation.
"We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or abuse of any kind and will co-operate fully with police inquiries."
The force appealed to the public to stop sharing the video or speculate on the circumstances "as it hinders" the investigation.
The arrested man remains in police custody, the force said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the Stephenson Place branch following reports that a woman had been assaulted.
Paramedics were told by the patient she planned to take herself to hospital and was discharged at the scene.
