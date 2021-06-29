Murder probe over body find at Rowley Regis industrial unit
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after the discovery of a man's body at an industrial unit in the West Midlands.
A 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries in Doulton Road in Rowley Regis on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Wednesday, police said.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police said officers were trying to understand what happened.
