West Bromwich woman with agoraphobia takes on walking challenge
- Published
A woman with agoraphobia, who has only been out of her house twice in 14 years, is to walk thousands of steps for charity.
Dawn Bennett, 54, from West Bromwich, said living with the condition meant a trip to the supermarket would feel like being "on the edge of a cliff".
She said she had been inspired by other people's experiences during lockdowns to venture beyond her garden gate.
She has a target of completing 350,000 steps this month for Epilepsy Action.
Agoraphobia is a condition which may include fears of leaving a "safe" place, being left alone, or in a situation where sufferers feel trapped.
'Could not breathe'
Ms Bennett said she had not realised the condition had been "building up" for some time, but it was a trip to the cinema that proved pivotal.
"Out of the blue it just came over me... basically I just completely could not breathe," she said.
"I actually thought I was dying at that time."
She said she had not visited the dentist for 15 years and had scraped and polished her own teeth at home.
Likewise any hair or beauty treatment has been "self done" and "self taught" thanks to the internet.
Ms Bennett said the prospect of leaving her home was like a person afraid of heights being put on a cliff edge.
"Their body would go into sort of like a fight and flight, where they'd want to get away from the cliff and get to a safe place, she said.
However, while lockdowns have had a negative impact on many people's mental health, Ms Bennett said she had been inspired.
Like 'going abroad'
"Listening to all people that are starting to struggle with anxiety, depression... it's actually inspired me to think... when all these restrictions are lifted, these people can hopefully get back to a normal-ish life.
"I'll still be stuck in my house. So little bit by little bit the past week I've been venturing out of the back gate."
Ms Bennett said until taking on the charity challenge, she had not been to the other side of a field next to her house for more than 14 years.
"Part of me is forcing myself, but there's another part [that wants]... to do it because I don't want to live the rest of my life behind that gate.
"Just being able to walk across there to me, that's like somebody going abroad."
What is agoraphobia?
- Agoraphobics may fear being left alone, in a situation where they feel trapped, or travelling away from a "safe" place
- The condition usually starts between the ages of 18 and 35 and is twice as common in women as men
- Many people assume agoraphobia is simply a fear of open spaces, but it is actually a more complex condition, the NHS said
- Someone with agoraphobia may be scared of travelling on public transport, visiting a shopping centre, leaving home
- If someone with agoraphobia finds themselves in a stressful situation, they will usually experience the symptoms of a panic attack
- People can seek advice from the NHS website, their GP or the charity Anxiety UK
