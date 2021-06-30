Covid-19 self-isolation causes uncertainty for Birmingham students moving
Students forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19 say they are facing an uncertainty few days.
In Birmingham, hundreds of students were expected to move house on 30 June after the end of term.
However, some have been left stuck in their homes and will have to pay extra rent.
Others, expecting to move in, have been forced to over-stay their current tenancies or pay hotel fees they have not budgeted for.
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or is identified as being a close contact has to self-isolate for 10 days.
Rachel Doyle, who has recently graduated, was told to do just that at her home in Selly Oak, near the University of Birmingham, after her housemate tested positive.
'Very stressful'
"It's a very difficult situation because the landlords and lettings agencies can't do anything, they have to reimburse the new tenants, but we also can't really do anything," she said.
"It's an unexpected situation, no matter how careful you are, Covid can just hit you, so it's been a very difficult few days, a very stressful few days."
Ms Doyle has received a grant from the university to cover her unexpected costs, but students at the other end of the moving process are also being affected.
Ben Cowdry was expecting to move house, but has had to delay, because the current tenants have been forced to self-isolate.
However, he has been told by his landlord he cannot stay at his current home in the meantime.
"I've had to spend tonight in a hotel," he said. "I'm in a lot of uncertainty, but I think I've had it lucky compared to a lot of others."
