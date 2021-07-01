Tribute to father after body found in Rowley Regis
- Published
A father-of-five whose body was found at an industrial estate has been described as quiet and "unassuming by nature" by his family.
Carl Woodall, 44, who was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Monday, died from multiple injuries, a post-mortem examination revealed.
He was found at a unit in Doulton Road at about 16:50 BST.
The family said they continued to work to come to terms with his loss which happened in "an unforgiveable manner".
In a statement released by West Midlands Police, they said the loss was "hard to bear".
The family added: "He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.
"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him."
The force said his death was "tragic and unnecessary".
Appealing for information, Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, said: "Carl's family are understandably distraught by what has happened - please help us help them get the answers they need."
