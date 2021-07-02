BBC News

Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow jailed for 11 years for stabbing partner to death

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionOlivia Labinjo-Halcrow was found by police in a flat after her partner was discovered lying in a corridor

A woman has been jailed for 11 years for fatally stabbing her partner with a kitchen knife.

Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, convicted of manslaughter, told police she had been in an abusive relationship with Gary Cunningham and they had had fights.

Mr Cunningham was found lying in a corridor at a block of flats in Birmingham in February 2019.

Police officers found Labinjo-Halcrow, 28, in one of the flats and a blood-stained knife in her kitchen sink.

She was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Cunningham was found by a delivery driver in the corridor of the shared property on Frensham Way, in Harborne

The 29-year-old had suffered several stab wounds and bled to death from a wound to his left leg, detectives said.

image copyrightFamily
image captionGary Cunningham died from a stab wound to his leg

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.