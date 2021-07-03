'Horrendous' rubbish left by students in Selly Oak, Birmingham
- Published
People say their homes have been blighted by litter left behind by students leaving their accommodation.
Residents in Selly Oak in Birmingham said the mess was "horrendous" and had attracted rats.
Kirsty Barton said the mess "gets worse every year" as students leave overflowing bins and refuse sacks on pavements.
A University of Birmingham spokesperson said it had told students to ensure they removed their waste responsibly.
Birmingham City Council said it had deployed extra resources to deal with the problem.
Ms Barton, a mother-of-three, said: "I have been here for 10 years and every year it gets worse.
"I have seen rats in the avenue... the smell is horrendous.
"It is embarrassing when you have family members coming over, anything like that."
She added: "For me, the biggest trouble is getting around with the buggy.
"It is so narrow, the bins are never put back and students don't consider people who might need to move in a wheelchair, or with a buggy or bikes, so I have to move black bags of rubbish, kick stuff or move bins out of the way."
The city council said it urged any students moving properties to ensure their waste was disposed of responsibly.
"We have deployed significant extra resource into the Selly Oak area in recent days in recognition of the increased tonnages of waste that are being presented for collection at the end of student year," a spokesperson said.
The university said it encourages students to arrange a collection of bulky waste via the city council, but had also launched a project with the Guild of Students to collect unwanted items and raise money for the British Heart Foundation.
"The University of Birmingham has always informed students living in private accommodation to remove their waste and unwanted items and keep Selly Oak clean," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk