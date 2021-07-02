Stourbridge GP refused to see baby without a Covid test
- Published
A GP refused to see a six-week-old baby with breathing difficulties unless he was given a Covid test.
Grace Godwin, from Stourbridge, was told by a health visitor her son needed a face-to-face appointment urgently on Monday.
However when she called her GP she was told Leo could not be seen unless he was tested for coronavirus first.
The Black Country and West Birmingham CCG apologised and said the service "fell below expected standards".
Ms Godwin said a health visitor came to her home on Monday for Leo's six week check-up and noticed he seemed to be breathing quickly and his chest was moving deeply when he hiccupped.
She was told to call her GP at Quincy Rise practice in Amblecote and ask for a face-to-face appointment.
"The doctor rang me back and said, 'I can't see him without a Covid test'," Ms Godwin told the BBC.
"I was flustered, I couldn't believe it. You can't do it on a baby," she said, adding that Leo had no symptoms such as a high temperature or a cough.
She called her health visitor again for advice and was told to dial 111 before having to travel to A&E at Russells' Hall Hospital in Dudley for her son to be seen.
"They checked him over and said everything seemed OK," Ms Godwin said, and he is now recovering from an irregular breathing pattern.
"But if something was wrong but I'd gone to sleep because the doctor seemed unconcerned and he'd deteriorated... it doesn't bear thinking about."
Dr Masood Ahmed, from the CCG, said local GPs have been offering face-to-face appointments throughout the pandemic for those in need.
"We will look into this case further to understand what happened and ensure that the practice is supported to make any required improvements."
The BBC has contacted Quincy Rise practice, but it has not responded.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk