Birmingham city centre car park mural promotes 'Be Bold' initiative
- Published
A giant street art mural has been painted on top of a former city centre car park.
Birmingham artist Joshua Billingham, who is better known as Gent 48, was commissioned by the city council to highlight a £1.9bn regeneration scheme.
Smithfield Birmingham, between the city centre and Digbeth, will see about 3,000 new homes built.
The mural took eight days to finish and sits on the roof of the former Markets car park in Moat Lane, Digbeth.
"I've never painted on a car park roof before," Mr Billingham said.
"I knew it was going to be challenging but then I thought 'if I'm painting a statement telling other people to be bold, I should be bold myself'."
Be Bold, Be Birmingham was launched earlier this year and is a campaign to showcase creativity, diversity, ambition and uniqueness.
"Joshua's artwork is fantastic," said councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council.
"We want people to be really bold about their city and Be Bold, Be Birmingham is the ideal message."
