Birmingham city centre car park mural promotes 'Be Bold' initiative

Published
image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionAnother splash of colour has been added to the Birmingham skyline, with Selfridges currently encased in a pink and black cover during building work

A giant street art mural has been painted on top of a former city centre car park.

Birmingham artist Joshua Billingham, who is better known as Gent 48, was commissioned by the city council to highlight a £1.9bn regeneration scheme.

Smithfield Birmingham, between the city centre and Digbeth, will see about 3,000 new homes built.

The mural took eight days to finish and sits on the roof of the former Markets car park in Moat Lane, Digbeth.

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe view from above - Joshua Billingham's artwork captured by a drone

"I've never painted on a car park roof before," Mr Billingham said.

"I knew it was going to be challenging but then I thought 'if I'm painting a statement telling other people to be bold, I should be bold myself'."

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe Smithfield area was home to Birmingham's famous wholesale markets, which have now relocated to Witton
image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image caption"I just love to paint, I didn't do so well at school, but I was always passionate about drawing and painting," Mr Billingham said

Be Bold, Be Birmingham was launched earlier this year and is a campaign to showcase creativity, diversity, ambition and uniqueness.

"Joshua's artwork is fantastic," said councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council.

"We want people to be really bold about their city and Be Bold, Be Birmingham is the ideal message."

image copyrightBirmingham City Council
image captionThe regeneration plan covers a 17-hectare site in Birmingham city centre

