Murder accused killed man after 'row outside massage parlour'
- Published
A murder trial jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a driver reversed on to a pavement to kill a stranger, after a row outside a massage parlour.
Tony Green, from Birmingham, who denies murder, deliberately steered towards Shkelzen Taka, 28, in the early hours of Boxing Day, prosecutors allege.
Mr Green, 27, claimed the death was an accident caused by selecting reverse gear by mistake.
The victim swung a bar towards the defendant's vehicle, CCTV showed.
Mr Green, from Suffield Grove, deliberately steered towards the 28-year-old man, prosecutors allege, killing him almost instantly when a toppled signpost caused "horrific" head injuries.
Prosecutor Adrian Keeling QC told Birmingham Crown Court the defendant and Mr Taka had both visited a massage parlour before an "interaction" between them in Coton Lane, Erdington.
Mr Green then jumped on to the windscreen of Mr Taka's BMW, the court heard.
CCTV played to the trial showed Mr Taka reacting by swinging a metal bar before he was knocked down.
Mr Keeling alleged Mr Green "did so in temper, probably when drunk, and for no good reason".
The prosecutor said the accused reversed back in a straight line to begin with, "but he steered his car off the road and on to the pavement".
'Car juddering'
Mr Keeling added: "Quite by chance, in the final few feet of that manoeuvre, there was a signpost... it's likely that metal pole hit the deceased on the head and caused him the horrific injuries that killed him almost there and then."
The accused, the court heard, claimed his car being set alight at about 13:00 GMT on Boxing Day was a coincidence which had nothing to do with him.
He was arrested two days later.
The defendant said the car, by mistake, was in third gear and the car was "juddering", Mr Keeling added.
"He said that he realised that he wasn't in the right gear and therefore he stopped in order to put the car into first gear."
Mr Green went on to claim the clutch of the Skoda had recently been repaired, that the gears were stiff, but the prosecutor said there was "nothing wrong" with the clutch.
The trial continues.
