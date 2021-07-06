Man killed, two hurt in Wolverhampton ambulance crash
A man has died following a crash with an ambulance in which two crew members were injured.
The collision involving a car and non-emergency Patient Transport Service happened in Wolverhampton shortly after 22:00 BST on Monday.
More crews were sent to the scene where they found the man, believed to be the car's driver, in cardiac arrest but he could not be saved.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was assisting police with inquiries.
At the site, on Lichfield Road, close to the junction with Moat House Lane East, paramedics also treated injured colleagues, a man and a woman.
A spokesperson said the staff members, who had been on their way to collect a patient for non-emergency transport, were taken to hospital for further treatment.
