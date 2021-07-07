Euro 2020: Butcher covers Brierley Hill home in England flags
- Published
A football fan has covered his house in England flags to celebrate Euro 2020.
Dan Hill, 36, said he normally decorates his Brierley Hill home on a "small scale".
The butcher at Scriven and Thornton in Cradeley Heath, said he began buying flags and supplies 20 months before the tournament began.
He predicted a 3-0 win for England against Denmark at Wembley and said he has "big" plans to celebrate if football comes home on Sunday.
Mr Hill, who has two daughters, decorated his home for the start of the tournament and has had close friends and family over to watch games in the garden.
"Before it started, I said to my partner and she said 'Do what you want as long as the back garden is finished', because she has been asking me to asking get some jobs done, so I rushed to get them finished," he said.
He said the response from people has been "absolutely brilliant" and his partner, Samantha Holloway, also loves it.
"She keeps pointing out that it wouldn't have got as much reaction if the flowers didn't look as nice, she does all flowers, she does gardening, so she said it is mainly down to her," he said.
Asked about England's chances in the semi-final on Wednesday, Mr Hill said he was "very confident", and thought the home team had what it takes to win the tournament,
"Italy were quite strong [in their semi-final], but they went into extra time last night, and Italy looked really tired, so if we can do it within 90 [minutes] tonight we will not be as tired and can go into the final more prepared," he said.
If England do get to the final, he said, he will be giving out goodies like hats and banners at the butchers, and has plans to celebrate in his street if England win on Sunday.
