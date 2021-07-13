Shropshire second worst for water pollution cases
Water pollution in Shropshire is among the worst in the country, new research shows.
Figures, collected by the BBC Shared Data Unit, shows the county had 59 of the most serious water pollution incidents between 2010 and 2021, placing it second behind Cornwall.
Pollutants found included crude sewage, oils and slurry.
But the Environment Agency said the number of serious water pollution incidents nationally is decreasing.
Pete Lambert, river projects manager at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said one of the largest problems is "diffuse pollution" from agricultural, industrial and domestic chemicals, and road run-off.
One of his team's ongoing schemes is on the River Corve, aimed at helping it better deal with pollution naturally.
When carrying out litter picking along the length of the River Severn, which flows through the county, he said they found levels of rubbish "peaked" where it flowed through towns.
The trust, he said, works with partners like the Environment Agency and Severn Trent, on large scale projects, but also encourages community groups to learn about how to identify problems and when to report them.
It also includes asking individuals to do their part to tackle pollution, by washing their cars with plain water or eco products or making sure they fix dripping taps so water is not wasted.
"My message is yes, we do have a problem, we can't turn away from it," he said.
"We will mind when we can't afford to have enough clean enough water to drink, to feed crops, to feed livestock."
However, Mr Lambert said, the future looks "positive".
In 2019, Shrewsbury nurse Melissa Compton swam the length of the Severn for Versus Arthritis but was hospitalised with a sickness bug after swallowing raw sewage in Gloucestershire.
"Later that night I was poorly, and the next day I was really sick and had to go to A&E for fluids," she said.
"We knew going to happen at some point. It was kind of almost a given."
She still regularly enjoys wild swimming but said more needs to be done to keep waterways clean.
"After heavy rain you try and avoid going out because all the stuff from the fields ends up in the rivers," she said.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands, Herefordshire is sixth in the national table of data collected from the Environment Agency, with 44 in the same time period.
The BBC data also shows recorded serious water pollution incidents rose to their highest levels in five years in England.
In the latest year, from April 2020 to March 2021, 325 serious water pollution incidents were recorded, up 23% on the year to March 2020.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said it responds to every incident and takes strong enforcement action against those who break the rules.
Over the last six years, it said, it has brought 48 prosecutions against water companies, securing fines of £35 million.
But a spokesman added: "Serious water pollution incidents caused by water companies are not only going down but last year were at their lowest ever recorded level."
It said it is working with government, the water industry, farmers and others to improve water quality in our rivers and is making the case for greater funding to protect the environment.
But Mark Lloyd, chief executive of the Rivers Trust, said the latest figures showed there was "no sign" of serious pollution incidents going down across England.
In an Environment Agency report on the performance of water companies, released on Tuesday, Severn Trent, which covers Shropshire, achieved the highest four-star rating in the past year.
The company said it had invested £355 million on improving rivers and had been been given the green light by Ofwat to invest a further £565m on projects.
"Many sectors and activities impact on the quality of our rivers, including agriculture," it said.
"So, while we don't own rivers, we absolutely want to play a leading role in improving them, but everyone needs to play their part."
