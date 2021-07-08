Second murder charge after Rowley Regis industrial site body find
A second man has been charged with murdering a father-of-five whose body was found at an industrial estate.
Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 28 June. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple injuries.
Simmion Goldbourne was arrested in Nottingham on Monday and has now been charged, police said.
He was remanded in custody at a Birmingham Magistrates' Court hearing earlier.
The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, is next set to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.
James McGhee, 27, from Nottingham, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, also charged with murder.
Mr McGhee, from Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, is next set to appear in court on 3 September.
West Midlands Police said a 23-year-old man arrested at the same time at Mr Goldbourne on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released under investigation.
A 68-year-old man, who was arrested in Nottingham on Thursday on suspicion of murder, had also been released from police custody.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Our investigation is progressing rapidly and we are following up several lines of inquiry in our quest to bring Carl's killers to justice."
