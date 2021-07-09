Birmingham man 'unaware' he had hit pedestrian
- Published
A man accused of murdering a pedestrian by hitting him with his car has said he accidentally selected reverse gear and was unaware he had struck anyone.
Shkelzen Taka, 28, died almost immediately after suffering "horrific" head injuries in the crash on Boxing Day in Erdington, Birmingham.
Tony Green, 27, denies murder over the incident outside a massage parlour they had both visited in Coton Lane.
He said he was "panicking" and "didn't know" he was in reverse.
Earlier this week, the jury at Birmingham Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Green's Skoda Octavia reversing on to a pavement and hitting Mr Taka.
The prosecution said it followed a row that saw Mr Taka swing a bar towards the defendant's vehicle.
Mr Green, of Suffield Grove, Birmingham, told the court he did not realise he was going backwards at about 18mph until he hit a signpost, killing Mr Taka.
Giving evidence, the defendant denied that he had intended to cause really serious harm or to kill the victim.
He also denied suggestions from prosecutor Adrian Keeling QC that he had known Mr Taka was on the pavement and had swung the metal bar at the car.
"The whole incident was a minute and six seconds," Mr Green said.
Thinking he had been in first gear he said he had been "completely oblivious" to the fact he was going backwards.
"By the time I was in reverse I had hit the lamp post within seconds, literally.
Invited to comment on whether his car being found burnt-out hours later was coincidental bad luck, the defendant said: "Yeah."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk