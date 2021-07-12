Euro 2020: Sedgley stem cell donor sees 'amazing' final
An England fan who gave up Wembley tickets so he could donate stem cells says it has been a "whirlwind" few days after he made the Euro 2020 final.
Sam Astley could have attended England's semi-final on 7 July after his girlfriend won seats, but it clashed with a procedure to harvest his bone marrow, which he honoured instead.
But he attended Sunday's last-two clash after a sponsor secured him entry.
And despite England's loss to Italy, he described the experience as "amazing".
Mr Astley, who said he had found his recent journey "overwhelming", has been praised by ex-England footballer Gary Lineker and charity Anthony Nolan Trust which seeks to match patients to the donated cells of strangers.
Mr Astley, 24, from Sedgley in the West Midlands, signed up to the charity's register after a family friend, Simon Wilkes, developed blood cancer.
He said: "Once you sign up there's maybe about a one in 17,000 chance of actually matching somebody so that's why we urge as many young people as possible to sign up."
The procedure Mr Astley underwent had been arranged weeks ago and involved the removal of bone marrow from his hips.
And he pledged to go ahead with the plan even when girlfriend Beth Hill won tickets to England's semi-final clash with Denmark.
Ms Hill, 25, a critical care nurse with coronavirus patients, did not attend the game either because she was self-isolating after a colleague tested positive.
But all that was put right at Wembley on Sunday when a sponsor - smart phone manufaturer Vivo - stepped in to help following calls from people, including Mr Lineker who fronted the BBC's broadcast of the match.
Italy were crowned champions of Europe after defeating England on penalties 3-2.
"The game was a good game but we didn't get the icing on the cake with the result," said Mr Astley, who enjoyed a Dorchester hotel stay and match-day hospitality with Ms Hill.
"We've just had a great experience and just been glad that we could help spread awareness of the Anthony Nolan charity.
"Overall, the experience - not just of the game; over the last few days - has been really overwhelming for us, we've just loved all of it."
Ms Hill said her partner's story "had just blown up over the past week - our phones didn't stop".
Wembley was "amazing", she added - "I don't even think there's a word to describe it.
"It was roaring inside there, it was fantastic, we loved it."
She said: "I'm so proud of [Sam]. He really deserves everything that he's got this week."
