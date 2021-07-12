Man murdered pedestrian after Erdington massage parlour row
A man has been found guilty of murdering a pedestrian after a row outside a massage parlour.
Shkelzen Taka, 28, suffered "horrific" head injuries after Tony Green reversed on to the pavement on Coton Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, in the early hours of Boxing Day.
Birmingham Crown Court heard Green hit a signpost, which struck Mr Taka.
Green, 27, of Suffield Grove, in the city, was told he faces a mandatory life sentence.
During his six-day trial, jurors heard the pair had argued on the pavement outside the massage parlour, which they had both visited, in the early hours of 26 December.
Green then jumped on to the windscreen of Mr Taka's BMW, before the victim reacted by swinging a bar towards Green's car.
He was then knocked down by Green who prosecutors said mounted the pavement intending to kill "in temper, probably when drunk, and for no good reason".
CCTV shown to the court captured Green crashing into a signpost, which fell on the victim.
Green, who has a string of previous convictions, told the court he had accidentally reversed and had not realised he was travelling backwards at 18mph until he struck the signpost.
He also told jurors it was "bad luck" that someone else had then set fire to his Skoda Octavia near his home.
Jurors unanimously convicted him of Mr Taka's murder after deliberating for just over an hour.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Taka's sister Sonila said: "The pain we feel is not easily cured - pain in the soul that breaks me into a thousand pieces."
She said she and her brother were "very close" and that he had "sacrificed his childhood to provide a better future for us, his family".
Green was remanded in custody until Tuesday, when he is due to be sentenced.
