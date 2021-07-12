BBC News

Men held after children hurt in Smethwick hit-and-run crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe family was seriously injured after being hit at the junction of Thimblemill Road and Hales Lane in Smethwick

A mother and her two young children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in the West Midlands.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Thimblemill Road and Hales Lane in Smethwick at about 10:30 BST.

West Midlands Police said the family's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but the incident was "very distressing" for those involved.

Two men, aged 22 and 33, have since been arrested.

Police said the family was thought to have been struck by a VW Golf, which failed to stop at the scene.

The West Midlands force said it was spotted later by officers before being abandoned, but the two suspects were detained after a short foot chase.

They remain in police custody on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

West Midlands Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.