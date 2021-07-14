'Proud' Dudley to bid for city status in Platinum Jubilee competition
Dudley is being put forward to become a city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.
A town crier announced the bid for city status in the town centre, as Dudley Council launched its campaign on Black Country Day.
Council leader Patrick Harley said the town had a historic past "most cities across the world could only dream of".
"We are tremendously proud of our borough and we have huge ambitions for our future," he added.
It is bidding for city status as part of a civic honours competition which is among events planned to mark the Queen's 70-year reign in 2022.
The Conservative-run authority's bid launched on social media using the hashtags #DudleyCityBid and #ACityInTheMaking.
Mr Harley said: "From our medieval Domesday book reference back in 1086, not to mention the millions of years of geological history, we have a past that most cities across the world could only dream of and of which we are very proud.
"But we're also looking to forge a bright new future."
He said there was work to be done in this regard, but added £1bn worth of regeneration programmes was under way, including the extension of the Midland Metro tram network.
Mayor Anne Millward said: "We are very confident we have the credentials needed to be successful.
"Hopefully on Black Country Day next year we will be celebrating as Dudley City, the capital of the Black Country."
Among Dudley's credentials
- Dudley is widely regarded as the historic capital of the Black Country
- The area has a global geopark with hundreds of sites of unique world importance
- Its 300,000 population is larger than Newcastle, Preston and Lancaster - and more than three times that of cities such as Worcester and Bath
- Dudley has a make-up similar to other cities - Stoke, Bradford and Canterbury are all made up of separate towns
Source: Dudley Council
