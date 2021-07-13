Woman charged with racially assaulting a Birmingham doorman
- Published
A woman has been charged with the racially aggravated assault of a Birmingham pub doorman.
Sharna Walker, 25, of Worcester, was also charged with assault, criminal damage and a public order offence, West Midlands Police said.
A video of an incident involving a woman and a doorman outside The Figure of Eight, on Broad Street, on 22 May, was viewed millions of times.
Ms Walker will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 3 August.
