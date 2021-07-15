Birmingham's City Hospital maternity services rated 'good'
A hospital's maternity services have been rated as "good" following an inspection brought on by concerns over staffing levels.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors carried out an unannounced inspection of maternity services at City Hospital, Birmingham in May.
It said whistle-blowers had raised concerns.
Inspectors said despite low staffing rates, the team worked hard to deliver good outcomes for women and babies.
Following the inspection, the CQC said, the maternity service was rated as good overall, and good for being safe and well-led.
The overall rating for Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust remains as "requires improvement".
Bernadette Hanney, CQC's head of hospital inspection, said inspectors were "pleased to see that most areas were providing care that met the needs of women and babies".
She said the CQC was grateful to the staff who came forward with concerns as the inspection had found managers sometimes struggled to make sure there was enough staff to keep women and babies safe.
Ms Hanney said leaders understood the issue and were recruiting 17 new nurses and midwives, as well as addressing recruitment and retention issues.
"All staff were committed to continually improving care and the service engaged well with women and the wider community to plan and manage services which had a positive impact on the care being given," she said.
"We have reported our findings to the trust leadership, which knows what it must do to ensure the current level of care is sustained and further improvements are made so staff, patients and babies are fully supported."
Following the inspection, the CQC said the hospital trust should ensure to continue to address staffing needs, ensure all staff complete mandatory training, ensure all women have one-to-one labour care and address low morale.
In a trust response, acting chief nurse Mel Roberts said it welcomed the report, which confirmed services "for women and babies are safe".
She added it was pleased the watchdog acknowledged its work on staffing, particularly the recent recruitment of 17 new midwifery colleagues and a diversity and inclusion lead midwife.
Ms Roberts also said senior leaders were "working with staff to improve the service".
