Man jailed for 'truly horrific' Erdington pedestrian murder
A driver has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering a man by deliberately steering towards him outside a massage parlour.
Tony Green's car mounted the pavement and hit a signpost which toppled on to Shkelzan Taka on Coton Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on Boxing Day.
Mr Taka suffered a fatal head wound, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Judge Melbourne Inman QC told Green the death was "truly horrific" and he was "sure you intended to kill him".
The 27-year-old claimed at his trial he panicked and did not realise he was in reverse gear at about 18mph until he hit the signpost.
But jurors found the recycling machine operator guilty of murder on Monday after deliberating for an hour.
They watched footage of Green, formerly of Suffield Grove, Erdington, jumping on the windscreen of Mr Taka's BMW.
A security camera also recorded him reversing his Skoda Octavia into the BMW before running over his 28-year-old victim, who had tried to hit out with a metal bar.
Mr Taka, who came to Britain from Albania as a child, died almost instantly at the scene and was later found by a passer-by.
The prosecution told the trial Green and Mr Taka had both visited a massage parlour before they had an "interaction" on Coton Lane.
Jailing Green for life with a minimum term of 20 years, Judge Inman told him he was "sure you intended to kill him" by the way he drove at the time.
"Catastrophic injury was virtually inevitable. There is therefore no mitigation from any lesser intention," he added.
Green, who has several previous convictions, also told the jury it was "bad luck" that someone else had then set fire to his Skoda Octavia near his home.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Taka's younger sister Sonila said her brother had been his family's "greatest supporter".
She added: "We all died the day he died. The pain we feel is not easily cured - pain in the soul that breaks me into a thousand pieces."
