Charges after car hits two people outside a pub in Wednesbury
A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after a car hit a group of people outside a pub.
The car was driven into the patio area of the Turks Head pub in Wednesbury, West Midlands, on Sunday and hit two women, police said.
One woman is still in hospital with multiple fractures and facial injuries. Another has been released from hospital.
McBright Nyazuma, 19, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.
Mr Nyazuma, from Wainwright Close, Bilston, handed himself in to police on Thursday.
Two men in the group managed to jump out of the car's way.
